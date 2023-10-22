Nonprofit land trust holds trail run fundraiser

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) -The trails were filled with people in Orland this Sunday.

The Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust held their 28th annual trail run, to support conservation efforts and the trail systems.

Despite the rain, runners raced through the scenic 6.3-mile course, enjoying the breathtaking views.

There was also a shorter 2-mile fun run course available.

“We look at the success that our memberships increasing, and we see more people using the lands here. And doing their favorite recreating, whether it’s coming out with the family for a walk or using the lands here,” said Peter Keeney, race director.

After the race, warm vegetarian chili, cider, and homemade treats were offered to the runners.

For more information you can head to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.