No injuries following fire in Alton

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALTON, Maine (WABI) -Nobody was hurt in a fire in Alton Saturday night.

A portion of Bennoch Road shut down while multiple departments responded to the fire after the call went out around 7.

A mobile home on the property sustained some damage but wasn’t destroyed.

No word on what started the fire yet.

Those affected have been put in contact with the Red Cross.

