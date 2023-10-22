Northern Light SVH hosts annual walk to support breast cancer awareness

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -MCI campus in Pittsfield was filled with eager walkers Saturday morning.

The 29th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk commenced to raise funds and bring awareness of mammograms and women’s health services.

There was also a drawing for a quilt and a candle donated by Friends of SVH and CM Almy.

Whether they are passionate about the topic or had a loved one impacted by breast cancer, many turned up to show their support.

“It is so nice to see new faces, to see returning faces. We have so much support for this event and have for many, many years. To continue it and to see new people and meet new people and keep that awareness in the community is absolutely the most important,” said Jennifer Castonguay, Northern Light SVH Hospital.

“Being active in the community and being able to give the best that we can. So, this is the minimum then that we can do to support the people for this cause,” states Monica McCaw, one of the participants.

The walk is organized by Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital Women’s Health and Imaging teams.

They also encourage women to schedule a mammogram if they are due and to remind women to do the same.

To schedule a mammogram appointment, you can click here.

