13 animals seized and 2 arrested in Belfast animal cruelty investigation

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been arrested and thirteen animals have been seized following an animal cruelty investigation by the Belfast Police Department.

The Belfast Police Department says that they began an investigation on October 13th following a complaint about the welfare of animals at 37 Achorn Road.

Police discovered thirteen cats and dogs at the location with some in critical condition.

24-year-old Krysta Sweetland of Belfast was arrested on Friday and charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty.

On Saturday Belfast police arrested 24-year-old Robert DeBeck of Belfast and charged him with 13 counts of animal cruelty.

Both are being held on a $2,500 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned on December 1st at the Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast.

The case is still under investigation and the Belfast Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 207-338-2040.

