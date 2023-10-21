Woodlands Senior Living gets into the spirit with truck-or-treat event

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Many people came to Woodlands Senior Living for a Trunk or Treat event Friday night.

Multiple people and organization decorated their cars and invited the community to come and enjoy the festivities.

Kids came dressed in their best costumes and even some furry friends showed up.

There was games, treats, a dance show, and of course lots of candy.

Woodlands Senior Living hopes to spread joy through events like this.

“The residents just love kids,” Woodlands Senior Living Exec. Dir. Benjamin Smith said.

“As you can see the residents are all out here on the porch. They are checking out the costumes and I think it serves a dual purpose. It gives out residents something to do and allows the community to feel safe and trick or treat,” Smith said.

“There is a lot of people its been very fun.”

This marked the first ever truck-or-treat event hosted by Woodlands Senior Living.

