Pine Tree Camp hosts 2nd annual Flutie 5K For Autism

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Saturday’s forecast may have called for rainboots, but many people came out to Rome with their running shoes instead!

”Just like camp, if it rains, we still keep going right?”

Even rain couldn’t wash away the excitement for the second annual Flutie 5K at Pine Tree Camp.

Over 160 attendees ran, walked, and rolled through Pine Tree Camp’s fully-accessible nature trails, getting great views of the beautiful fall foliage.

“We started this initiative over two years ago now with Pine Tree Camp with our nationwide Flutie 5K movement. Pine Tree Camp was one of the first that said yes,” says Ethan Michaud, Director of Development at the foundation. “The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism was started in 1998 by husband and wife Doug and Lori Flutie. Dougie Jr., Doug and Lori’s son, was diagnosed with autism at age two, and so the foundation was founded to have his legacy live on.”

Marc LePage has ran in both Flutie 5Ks hosted at the camp. He says he runs because of his kids, “My son came to camp here two years ago, day camp, and then did summer camp overnight camp this year. My daughter is already looking at hopefully coming up as soon as she’s old enough.”

This year, LePage adorned a fun Oscar the Grouch mask, which won him the Best Costume prize at the end of the event.

“This is, you know, as easy as it gets. I’m a runner anyways, so run a 5K and help out a great organization. Seems like, you know, an easy one,” says LePage.

Overall, runners and those who fundraised for the event amassed over $27 thousand, which all goes directly to Pine Tree Camp.

Pine Tree Camp is Maine’s only American Camp Association-accredited camp for people with disabilities, fully-equipped with accessible trails and activities that make summer camp available to everyone. With the money raised, they can continue in their mission of making sure cost is not a barrier for campers.

“It goes to helping keeping our open door policy going. So we never turned a camper away based on their inability to pay,” explains Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson.

“To see that community come out and participate in the event firsthand, there’s something that’s really special to us and what the Flutie Foundation and the Flutie 5K is all about,” comments Michaud.

Saturday’s 5K is the first event of the year where the public is invited to Pine Tree Camp, but they host many events throughout the rest of the year. For more information, visit Pine Tree Camp’s website.

