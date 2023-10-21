Hermon man arrested following incident in Holden

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hermon man arrested today after the Maine State Police Tactical team had to be called in to defuse a situation authorities say he was at the center of.

Multiple agencies responded to an incident in a trailer park community in Holden Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Whitney Bryant of Hermon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault among other crimes after authorities say he refused to exit a Lloyd Lane residence.

That led Holden police to obtain a search warrant.

They were assisted by Maine State Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, and Brewer Police.

Officials say with all those crews on scene, in the end Bryant exited the residence without incident.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

