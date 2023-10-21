Clinton man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Police say the victim was under 12-years-old
Christopher Conners, 37, was arrested Friday at his home in Clinton after a grand jury indicted...
Christopher Conners, 37, was arrested Friday at his home in Clinton after a grand jury indicted him on Thursday.(Clinton Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WMTW) - After a months-long investigation, a Clinton man is facing charges of sexually assaulting a child. Police say the victim was under 12-years-old.

Christopher Conners, 37, was arrested Friday at his home in Clinton after a grand jury indicted him on Thursday.

Clinton Police claim Connors initially refused to answer the door but was arrested without incident.

Connors has been charged with Gross Sexual Assault of a Minor, a class A felony.

He’s being held on $100,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

