Changes are coming to Maine’s ‘slow down, move over’ law this week

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s ‘slow down, move over’ law is expanding to include all vehicles disable roadside.

The new law goes into effect Wednesday, October 25.

“The operator shall move over as safely possible, and if moving over to another lane is not an option or safe, then pass the stationary vehicle at a careful, safe speed.”

Senator Joe Baldacci has been working alongside AAA Northern New England to introduce and pass legislation that enhances Maine’s ‘slow down, move over’ law.

That law already protects emergency crews and tow truck drivers.

Drivers who violate the new law could be fined $275.

“When you see somebody on the side of the road, it’s important to understand that that they are in a risky situation. You need to do everything you can to reduce that risk,” said Pat Moody, Manager of Public Affairs, AAA Northern New England.

Moody joined several other representatives on Saturday, National Slow Down Move Over Awareness Day, to bring attention to the new law.

AAA reports that nearly 1 person each day are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year in the U.S.

Earlier this year, one of their tow truck operators were helping a disabled driver on the highway near the Lewiston/Auburn area when he was nearly struck by a truck hauling a utility trailer.

That truck missing the tow truck operator by inches.

“The wheels were 8 feet in the air,” Moody said. ”It barrel rolled in the air, down the turnpike. It didn’t hit any other vehicles. It was amazing that nobody died in the crash. 2 feet to the right, it would’ve been a completely different story.”

Thankfully new technology like Haas Alert is helping roadside professionals like Mike Nadeau of Mark’s Towing Service in Caribou.

When their lights are activated, drivers are able to receive real-time digital alerts to slow down and move over, helping reduce the risk of a collision by up to 90%.

“We’ve had it for probably four months and we’ve sent over 5000 notifications to different drivers in the period of time,” Nadeau said. “With technology getting the way it is, nobody is looking at the road. They’re either on their phone or on the radio. It doesn’t take long to drift over 5 to 10 feet or even one or 2 feet.”

It’s really important to drive impairment free but also distraction free. Slowing down and moving over is very simple. We can all do it. It’s just a matter of paying attention and performing that exercise,” said Moody.

Look closely. In between the moving traffic and broken down car is a service provider putting their life at risk to help others. On this Move Over Day, we ask as you get in your car – today and every day – think about the people who respond to emergencies on the side of the road. Their safety hinges on you. Pay attention. Stay Vigilant. Slow Down. Move Over. #SDMO Posted by AAA on Saturday, October 21, 2023

