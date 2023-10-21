Bucksport man arrested on multiple charges following incident in East Millinocket

EAST MILLINCOKET, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport man is facing a lengthy list of charges following a traffic stop in East Millinocket just before noon on Friday.

Authorities say 27-year-old Devin Obrien refused to stop for East Millinocket police driving recklessly and erratically on residential streets.

According to officials after stopping the vehicle Obrien started fighting with an officer and a citizen watching from his home stepped in to assist after Obrien grabbed hold of the officer’s taser and reached for his holster.

After this altercation, Obrien was taken into custody.

Police say he had a blood alcohol content around twice the legal limit.

Obrien was treated for his injuries at Millinocket Regional Hospital before being transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Among the slew of charges, he faces are Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Violation of Bail, Assault on an Officer, and Driving to Endanger.

The East Millinocket Police Department released a statement thanking the citizen that likely prevented serious injuries to the officer involved.

