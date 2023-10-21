Brewer JROTC Hosts Frightening Fundraiser

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Brewers J-R-O-T-C hosted a frightening fundraisers Friday October 20th.

They brought horror to life in their first ever witches walk hunted trail.

The event takes visitor through the woods of brewer high following the theme of a hunted plane crash.

People can expect jump scares, props, and plenty of screams all crafted by the students.

The students came up with the idea of this fundraiser as a fun way to involve the community this fall.

“We were approaching October and we have wanted to do a fundraised honestly. We wanted something fun, as all high school students. We decided on a hunted trail would be great for Halloween. We are the brewer witches, our mascot itself is supposed to be semi scary. We have this great area of woods for us to use at out disposal, and a plane crash just fits the ROTC” Cadet Colonel Cayen Philbick said.

There will be 3 more tours October 21st, 27th, and 28th, from 6:30-8:30 at Brewer High School.

