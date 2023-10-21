Another soggy weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another wet stretch of weather is in the forecast for this weekend. An area of low pressure will be moving northeastward into the Gulf of Maine today. We’ll start off with a few scattered showers across the state for the first half of the day as well some fog this morning. Showers will increase in coverage and intensity by late this afternoon and into the evening. The primary low will begin to exit into Nova Scotia through the overnight hours but will leave behind a pesky inverted trough. This trough will help keep showers going through the day on Sunday. Rainfall totals for most of our region will average around 1-2″. West of Augusta, totals will be higher with some totals reaching closer to 2-3″. Heavier pockets of rain could lead to the potential for some localized flash flooding, especially steeper terrain. High temperatures this afternoon will mostly reach the upper 50′s with a few spots through the Bangor region and Downeast hanging out right around 60. Winds will be a bit breezy with east northeasterly gusts up to 20 mph. Rain will persist tonight, heavy at times, with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50′s.

As the low departs to our east, it will leave a trough in its wake. The trough will help to continue widespread light rain across the state through out the day on Sunday. Cooler drier air will work its way in behind this system making for dry start to the work week with some sun possible. Highs on Monday will be cooler only making it into the upper 40′s north to lower 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly, dropping into the upper 20′s and low 30′s north to the mid 30′s to lower 40′s Downeast. This will bring the potential for the first widespread frost of the year. High pressure will build across the region through the work week leaving us dry with sunshine. Temperature will slowly rise back into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s by the end of next week.

TODAY: Few scattered showers for the first half of the day, then, showers become widespread rain, heavy at times, by late this afternoon and into the evening. E/NE winds gusting up to 20 mph. Highs reach the upper 50′s some hang right around 60.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, overnight lows drop into the lower 50′s. NE winds guts up to 25 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain, highs reach the low to mid 50′s. N/NW winds gutsing up to 20 mph possible. Rain tapers off Sunday night.

MONDAY: Dry with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.

TUESDAY: Chilly morning with frost possible. Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower possible across northwestern Maine. Highs reach the lower 50′s north to mid 50′s and lower 60′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

