Wet Weather Expected For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move into the Northeast. Many of us continue with overcast skies and a few showers have moved into parts of western Maine. The rest of the night will have a few isolated to scattered showers over part of central & eastern Maine with the best chance of any rainfall to the west. Overnight lows will be on the warmer side with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

For many of us, Saturday morning either starts off dry or will have a few quick passing showers. Most of the rainfall will arrive Saturday afternoon and will continue into Saturday night and all-day Sunday. Some of the heaviest rainfall is expected during Saturday afternoon/evening. The rain will let up slightly shortly after midnight Sunday morning and then will pick back up as steady rain should be expected during the daylight hours on Sunday. The rain will finally end late Sunday night.

Saturday starts off dry with heavy rain by the afternoon lasting all day Sunday (wabi)

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall should be expected Saturday afternoon/evening. This will lead to the potential for significant runoff which could lead to flooding. Rainfall totals for most of our region will average around 1-2″. West of Augusta, totals will be higher with some totals reaching closer to 2-3″.

Highest rainfall amounts will be to the west where 2-3"+ could fall. The potential does exist for areas of flooding. An average of 1-2" should be expected elsewhere. (wabi)

Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 50s and low 60s with a ENE wind that will gust up to 20 mph. Sunday will have more seasonable highs in the 50s with a NNW wind that will gust up to 30 mph.

Temperatures by early next week are trending slightly warmer, this does include some of our overnight lows. Lows Sunday night will be mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s. The rain will also be ending early enough that our potential of snow flurries in the mountains no longer exists.

Highs by early next week will be mostly in the low to mid 50s. Lows Monday night will range from the upper 20s north to close to 40° along the coast. There is still a potential for our first widespread frost/freeze.

Highs will slowly return to the 50s and low 60s later next week. It does look like temperatures will come crashing back down for the last weekend of October.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with isolated to scattered showers. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. ESE wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy in the morning with rain by the afternoon, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy ENE wind gusting to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with steady rain all day. Highs in the 50s with a breezy NNW wind gusting to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Morning frost for some. Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with a frost/freeze likely. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Isolated showers possible later in the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers possible.

