Waterville officials consider yurts to keep homeless population out of the cold

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Waterville Mayor Jay Coelho is backing a proposal to purchase up to ten yurts for the Waterville homeless population ahead of winter.

The yurts would be placed next to the current encampment near the Head of Falls Riverwalk, though out of the way of the park’s visitors.

The encampment currently has around 40 residents, according to Coelho, who says the city’s approach to the encampment will be different from those carrying out sweeps such as Portland.

“We’re not doing any of them a service by sending them out and constantly moving them to different places,” Coelho said. “I think it’s more important to know who your homeless are and where they are so that if they do require services that are out there, you can connect them with those services.”

Coelho has requested money for both the yurts and related amenities, including portable means of heating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.