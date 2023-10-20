Waterville mayoral candidates face off in a debate at Thomas College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two candidates vying for the mayor position in Waterville engaged in a debate Thursday evening.

People gathered in the auditorium at Thomas college to watch as Mike Morris and Matt Boulerice answered questions posed by Dr. James Libby, a thomas college professor serving as the moderator.

The debate started with opening remarks from the candidates.

”In my vision for the mayor of our city, is a professional dedicated and hardworking cheer leader for this city, it is the person you want at the table,“ Boulerice said.

”Im here not just as a candidate for mayor, but as one of you. A resident, a dad, a husband a volunteer and an advocate,” Morris said.

The issue of homelessness was raised at the debate

‘We are starting to talk about things like yurts, and we are talking about gates, and we are talking about an allocation,” Dr. Libby said.

He asked the candidate their thoughts on a proposal for the city to purchase Yurts to house the homeless community this winter.

”I think the best part about the idea of yurts was that the idea originated from our unhoused neighbors,“ Morris said.

”One of the biggest thing I get from residents is, is head of falls the proper area for this?A lot of citizens are concerned because this is a part they they love going to,” Boulerice said.

The candidates answered question about the rising taxes, educational needs, parking challenges and ways that the downtown area can be improved.

”When it comes to the vision for the city, the general vision, I think we need to all come together, and look at it as a whole, economic growth, housing, and also, how do we support the current businesses that we have,“ Boulerice said.

”What we could use downtown is people, we need more living downtown, we need more people working and living downtown and that’s what makes a vibrant downtown,” Morris said.

At the end, both candidates gave their closing remarks. The current mayor Jay says he has just a little over two months left but a lot more to do.

”I have passions, I am dealing with the homeless issue right now. It has been something we have been dealing with for years, I’m just done talking about it,” Jay coehlo, current mayor of Waterville said.

In the end, it all boils down to your vote, nov 7th.

”I think people should vote for me because of my background as a leader, and I think I will bring a positive professional image to this city,” Boulerice said.

“I am the most unpolitical political person. Im about trying to get results and find a solution,” Morris said.

