UCP of Maine hosts 21st Annual Pumpkins in the Park on Sunday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the 21st year, UCP of Maine will host their Pumpkins in the Park fundraiser.

It’s on Sunday, October 22nd at the Anah Shriner’s building in Bangor.

There are a couple of new factors that organizers are looking forward to.

Andrew Lohamn, Marketing and Community Relations Manager at UCP of Maine, was a guest during our TV 5 News on Friday morning.

“The main portion of our fundraiser is indoor trick or treating, and this year each booth or patch, as we like to call them, will be decorated with a book them and each will get 10 pumpkins to do whatever they want with them,” said Lohman.

The event will open earlier at 11am with a sensor-friendly environment until noon for whomever would like to attend.

Attendees are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes and can look forward to sponsored pumpkin patches, hundreds of glowing jack o’lanterns, and concessions.

The event is cash only.

