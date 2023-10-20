Pickering Square Garage is Glowing Up

New lights added to face of parking garage
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Pickering Square is providing light for the community and visitors.

Tonight marked the premier of a new lighting system to the Pickering Square Parking Garage

After 3 years of planning and working the face of the building now glows.

The City of Bangor, Downtown Bangor Partnership and Versant Power partnered together to make it happen.

The lights will change commemorating causes, seasons, holidays and more.

The organizations hopes the lights draw attention to the urban transportation systems, promote safety, and spread some joy.

Betsy Lundy the Executive Director of Downtown Bangor Partnership said “I think that we’ve been really struck over the course of the years by the transformative power of light. We have a number of lighting projects in downtown already. We have the Hannibal Hamlin Parkway that Orono Brewing company sponsored and we recently lit up Cross street with bistro lights from Northern Light. So you can with lighting really cause a great impact and create an ever changing impact because we have color changing lights”.

Downtown Bangor is promoting a launch party November 3rd from6-7pm at Pickering Square to show off the lights and kick off GLOWvember.

