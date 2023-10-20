Orono’s Town Council approves departure of town manager

Town of Orono
Town of Orono(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Town Council approved the departure of their town manager during a special meeting Thursday night.

As part of a transition plan, Sophie Wilson will stay on the job through the beginning of December.

While no reason was given for Wilson’s departure, the council approved a payout to Wilson of almost $90,000 and a $5,000 payment to law firm Eaton Peabody to assist with the transition plan.

Wilson became Orono Town Manager in 2011 after 10 years in the same role in Brownville.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Clinton Veteran recalls his experience in Beirut following the explosion 40 years ago
Clinton Veteran recalls his experience in Beirut following the explosion 40 years ago
gavel
Charges dropped for former law enforcement members connected to illegal marijuana operation
Somerset County Jail
COVID-19 outbreak in Somerset County Jail
The Dream Catcher in Ellsworth
Ellsworth shop offers antiques and ghostly experiences
Ellsworth shop offer antiques and ghostly experiences