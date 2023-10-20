Orono’s Town Council approves departure of town manager

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Town Council approved the departure of their town manager during a special meeting Thursday night.

As part of a transition plan, Sophie Wilson will stay on the job through the beginning of December.

While no reason was given for Wilson’s departure, the council approved a payout to Wilson of almost $90,000 and a $5,000 payment to law firm Eaton Peabody to assist with the transition plan.

Wilson became Orono Town Manager in 2011 after 10 years in the same role in Brownville.

