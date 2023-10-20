Northern Light SVH to hold annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Saturday

This is the 29th year for the event
A local company, CM Almy, was the top team fundraiser for this year's Northern Light...
A local company, CM Almy, was the top team fundraiser for this year's Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. (File)(Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk returns to Pittsfield Saturday, October 21.

The walk helps increase awareness of the importance of mammograms as well as raise money to support women’s health services at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

If it is raining, the walk will be moved indoors to the Wright Gym on the MCI campus in Pittsfield.

Registration starts at 9 am with event kicking off at 9:45 am.

Registration is $20 per person.

Click here to register.

Rainy weather is expected this Saturday, October 21 - the day of our Breast Cancer Awareness Walk - but the event is...

Posted by Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

