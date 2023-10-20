Northern Light SVH to hold annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Saturday
This is the 29th year for the event
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk returns to Pittsfield Saturday, October 21.
The walk helps increase awareness of the importance of mammograms as well as raise money to support women’s health services at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital.
If it is raining, the walk will be moved indoors to the Wright Gym on the MCI campus in Pittsfield.
Registration starts at 9 am with event kicking off at 9:45 am.
Registration is $20 per person.
