Maine unemployment rate slightly increases
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment rate ticked up a bit in September.
According to the Maine Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.7% from 2.5% in August.
The department says the increase is due to higher labor force participation and not from decreased employment.
Unemployment in Maine has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months.
The department says that’s the third longest period of such low rates.
The national unemployment rate in September was 38%.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.