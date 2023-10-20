Maine unemployment rate slightly increases

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment rate ticked up a bit in September.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.7% from 2.5% in August.

The department says the increase is due to higher labor force participation and not from decreased employment.

Unemployment in Maine has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months.

The department says that’s the third longest period of such low rates.

The national unemployment rate in September was 38%.

