Maine unemployment rate slightly increases

Generic Unemployment Rates
Generic Unemployment Rates(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment rate ticked up a bit in September.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.7% from 2.5% in August.

The department says the increase is due to higher labor force participation and not from decreased employment.

Unemployment in Maine has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months.

The department says that’s the third longest period of such low rates.

The national unemployment rate in September was 38%.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

'Dirty Deeds Downeast'
Penobscot Theatre Company premieres ‘Dirty Deeds Downeast’
'Dirty Deeds Downeast'
Penobscot Theatre Company premieres 'Dirty Deeds Downeast'
WABI TV5 News at 11
Colby College to honor American journalist jailed in Russia
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is in the Queen City for the first time ever.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks motor into Bangor for electrifying weekend