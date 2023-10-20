Lainey Wilson coming to Bangor Waterfront in June 2024

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 27 at 10AM.
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Award winning singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson, is coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor Saturday, June 29, 2024 on her headlining “Country’s Cool Again Tour.”

Ian Munsick and Zach Top will be her opening acts.

Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning Monday, October 23.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 27 at 10am local time at LaineyWilson.com.

You can join Maine Savings Amphitheater next Friday from 10AM-3PM at their Northeast Box Office (across from Dunkin’) to get your tickets in person and avoid Ticketmaster fees ($6 box office fee per ticket will apply).

🤠JUST ANNOUNCED: Lainey Wilson ’s Country’s Cool Again Tour w/ Ian Munsick and Zach Top is coming to Maine Savings...

Posted by Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, October 20, 2023

