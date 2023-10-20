Lainey Wilson coming to Bangor Waterfront in June 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Award winning singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson, is coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor Saturday, June 29, 2024 on her headlining “Country’s Cool Again Tour.”

Ian Munsick and Zach Top will be her opening acts.

Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning Monday, October 23.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 27 at 10am local time at LaineyWilson.com.

You can join Maine Savings Amphitheater next Friday from 10AM-3PM at their Northeast Box Office (across from Dunkin’) to get your tickets in person and avoid Ticketmaster fees ($6 box office fee per ticket will apply).

