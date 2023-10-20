Hot Wheels Monster Trucks motor into Bangor for electrifying weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s going to be a monster of a weekend at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is in the Queen City for the first time ever.

There will be four electrifying shows this weekend.

The first one starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark.

Event performances include a dazzling dance party, laser light shows, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

“It’s an experience. It’s something different and for the kiddos. It’s just their imagination on the floor, in person. So, of course, it’s something I would encourage everybody to take part in. It’s not just a show for the littles. It’s a show for the mediums, the bigs, and for all Hot Wheels fans alike, the collectors - everyone,” explained show host, Sierra Prue.

“To be able to share an experience with your family, especially related to Hot Wheels that somebody always has a memory of, and to bring them here and see the toys they were playing with in the grand scale of a monster truck now - that’s what it’s all about, having a good time with your family and forgetting about the problems for a couple of hours. That’s definitely a big deal,” said driver, Cody Holman.

