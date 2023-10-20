Hampden organization expert shares tips to tidy up your space

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Halloween right around the corner there are haunted houses everywhere you look. But sometimes the scariest place of all can be your own home or office.

Since working at TV5, my office has accumulated nearly four years of stuff. I turned to Hampden native and entrepreneur Kim Corey, who started Finely Sorted Home Organizing in 2000.

She has been offering virtual appointments for many years, but the service really took off during the pandemic. We spent some time on Zoom this week going through my space.

Kim started by taking me through a shelf in my office that was cluttered with items: some that I use every day, memories from past stories, and hair tools. We went through each one, naming it, stating its purpose, and grouping like items together. That way when I went to reach for something, other items in that category were together, minimizing my search.

If I found something that I wanted to move out of my office, she instructed me to put it in a pile by the door.

I asked her what the reasoning was.

“That’s it so you don’t leave the room,” Corey said. “If you can stay in the area where you are or whatever you’re set to finish, don’t leave the room because that just adds extra distraction. So, anything that’s meant to rehome elsewhere, we put to the door.”

For those of you at home ready to start your organizing journey, Kim says these are the six steps to follow, in order: sort, edit, assign (a home), contain, label, and maintain.

She suggests a mindful approach to the process.

“Well, a lot of it is about balance. So, if somebody is really, really crowded in and weighed down by a lot of stuff, I will really push the questions of, ‘When do they use it? Why do they use? Who uses it?’ to try to make that thing accountable for its space,” Corey said.

For those tackling clutter, Kim says taking a deeper look at the problem may lead you to the root cause.

“A lot of people end up bringing things home because it’s fun to shop and it feels good to buy things. So, if that is becoming one’s problem, I would say try to take a look at other ways that you can make yourself feel good that are healthier for you and less expensive,” she said.

As for my office, it looks great if I do say so myself!

To learn more about Kim, visit her website https://finelysorted.com/.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.