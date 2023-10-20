Gov. Mills and town of Madison celebrate new affordable housing project with groundbreaking

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - More than a year since the proposal was approved, the site of an old Madison school is getting repurposed for affordable housing.

In just a few short months, 55 Weston Avenue will provide affordable housing, perfect for downsizing seniors and young professionals.

55 Weston Avenue LLC hosted Governor Mills, partners, and the community at the property as they celebrated a “hybrid groundbreaking”, since the contractors actually broke ground last week.

“We’ll be putting two buildings in, an eight unit and a 10 unit for 18 total homes with our partnership with the town of Madison, and with the financing from MaineHousing and the support from the state of Maine. It’s a perfect public-private partnership,” describes Sam Hight, manager of 55 Weston Avenue LLC, of the project’s details.

Hight says the town of Madison has been wanting to construct new housing units at the demolished school site for 10 years, but local developers had problems finding a way to make it affordable from them to construct as well as providing feasible rents for tenants.

Brian Eng, a partner of 55 Weston Avenue LLC, explains that MaineHousing helped make those wants a reality, “MaineHousing, in conjunction with funding that it received from the state government, initiated a new financing program called the Maine Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program, which solved that problem of financial feasibility. And with that program in place, we were able to come together and collaborate with the town of Madison and MaineHousing to actually get the financing that we needed.”

Hight says the two buildings will be ready to move-in by March, as modular building methods cut down build times significantly.

While the housing is available for all, organizers say it is a perfect place for young professionals working locally for businesses like Timber HP and New Balance as they add to their workforce, as well as downsizing seniors who can sell their two-, three- and four-bedroom homes to new families moving to the area.

“We have such a lack of affordable housing in the state, we need more development in every area of our state. And this is a great example of a community and a developer coming together with resources from the government to make it happen,” remarks Dan Brennan, Director of Maine State Housing Authority.

“We really have to continue preserving our sense of place, our sense of what is Maine, minimizing sprawl, minimizing the disparities that exist in housing now, for different income levels,” says Governor Janet Mills of this project’s importance. “This one will be based on the average median income of this area, so that’s important too. It’s not low income, it’s not pure workforce housing, it’s just housing. Affordable, quality, comfortable, efficient housing”

Simply put in her public remarks at the event, Gov. Mills sums up the significance by saying, “In order to succeed, we need people, and people need housing.”

