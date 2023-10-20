Enfield man charged in connection with domestic violence incident

Ireland has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to animals
Logan Ireland, 25, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of...
Logan Ireland, 25, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to animals.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - An Enfield man is facing a number of charges after officials received a report of a domestic violence assault involving the strangulation a woman and allegations of cruelty to animals.

Logan Ireland, 25, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to animals.

Penobscot County deputies made numerous attempts to locate him over the last several days but were unsuccessful.

Deputies say they found him at his home Thursday afternoon where he was arrested.

Ireland was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, you are not alone. If you’re concerned about your situation, or what’s going on in the life of someone you care about, please call the Partners for Peace 24-hour helpline at 1-800-863-9909.

Arrest made in serious domestic violence incident. On October 17, 2023, at 10:20 AM, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

WABI TV5 News at 11
Colby College to honor American journalist jailed in Russia
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is in the Queen City for the first time ever.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks motor into Bangor for electrifying weekend
Brittany's office
Hampden organization expert shares tips to tidy up your space
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Colby College to honor American journalist jailed in Russia