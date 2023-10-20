Ellsworth shop offers antiques and ghostly experiences

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Dream Catcher Antiques and Collectibles in Ellsworth has more than unique findings.

“The old owner totally believed in ghosts, in fact she told us before we bought it, asked us how we felt about that because she’d seen a lot of strange things, a lot of strange things happened,” said Karen Sawyer, owner.

That’s right, you heard it. Ghosts.

“It was a funeral home until 1957 I believe and then it became Austin furniture store,” Sawyer said.

But before that, and we mean way before that, could be the reason the previous owner warned her of paranormal activity.

“We don’t necessarily think it’s because of the funeral home, we think it’s because originally or back in the 1800s the Catholic church was down there and this was the burial ground. This was the cemetery because the main street was actually across the river. They moved the Catholic church on High Street but they didn’t move the bodies,” she said.

And as the owner of the building for the last 14 years, she says she’s had more than a few encounters.

“When we first bought the place, when we were renovating we’d hear strange noises at night all the time. Like you’d hear people running upstairs, people laughing, little kids laughing,” Sawyer said.

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that Sawyer says her and her son confirmed for themselves there was a presence in the shop.

“About a month ago, me and my son were here and we were standing over there and he was standing facing this way and I was standing facing that way and we had just closed and I thought maybe I’d locked a vendor and I heard someone running up behind me literally so I didn’t want to turn around because I figured they were trying to scare me as a joke,”

But this experience seemed too real to be a laughing matter..

“I said to my son, ‘who’s behind me?’ And he said, ‘OMG, mom you heard that? And we both just instantly became ice cold,”

She says her son saw a figure standing right over her shoulder. And that’s not the only presence she’s felt over the years. Customers tell her stories about a young girl running around, a boy that always sits on the fourth step and a dress, that gives off unforgiving energy.

“They sensed a woman that was mad at her fiancé and she wore this to the funeral, it was a mourning dress. And you know people can sense certain things, they can feel stuff, Sawyer said. “And I would always hear the stories and I was like totally like, yeah, cute story, but I don’t really believe it until I see it but after what happened a month ago I am a true believer now.?

And you may wonder how someone continues to run a business with such an active environment but Sawyer says its all about communication.

“You can say I’m crazy but I talk to them every morning and I say good morning I’m just here to work and at night I say goodnight,” Sawyer said.

But just know if you ever visit The Dream Catcher, above and beyond all of the unique antiques Sawyer found herself from all over the world, you’re not the only one in the room observing.

