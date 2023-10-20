COVID-19 outbreak in Somerset County Jail

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Somerset County Jail has had an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Morning Sentinel, 13 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The paper also reports two jail employees have also contracted COVID.

Assistant Administrator Michael Pike says the cases started last week.

Inmates have been isolated in their cells to prevent further spread of the virus.

