Colby College to honor American journalist jailed in Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College on Friday will honor the American journalist who has been jailed in Russia since March.

Evan Gershkovich will receive the 2023 Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism.

Gershkovich’s parents will accept the award on his behalf.

Gershkovich, a Bowdoin College graduate, has written about Russia for the Wall Street Journal since January 2022.

He has been detained in a Moscow Prison since his arrest in late March.

Gershkovich is the first American journalist arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Friday’s public event starts at 4p.m. at the new Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts on Colby’s campus.

