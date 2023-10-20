Cloudy Skies Today, Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloudy skies return to our forecast for our Friday. A cold front coming out of the Great Lakes Region will give us a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Despite the lack of sunshine today, temperatures will still run near or a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Low pressure is forecast to develop over the Mid-Atlantic and move northward towards New England tonight. As the developing low moves northward, scattered showers during the first half of the night tonight will become a steadier rain after midnight. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Low pressure is forecast to move into the Gulf of Maine Saturday. This will bring us periods of rain throughout the day... some of which could be heavy at times especially later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to around 60°. The main area of low pressure will move to our east late Saturday and early Sunday morning however upper-level energy moving over the area will keep rain going through much of the day with the steadiest/heaviest rain focused over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Rainfall totals will average 1″-2.5″ for most spots by later Sunday afternoon with a few spots closer to 3″ possible. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area early next week allowing for nicer weather Monday and Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs mainly in the low to mid-50s both days as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 56°-61°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early then rain likely after midnight. Lows between 48°-54°. Winds will become northeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Highs between 56°-61°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.