Clinton Veteran recalls his experience in Beirut following the explosion 40 years ago

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - October 23rd marks 40th anniversary of the bombing of the marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon that killed more than 200 U-S service members.

Each year, many gather at a memorial site at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A Mainer headed to the camp recalls the day that changed the lives of many.

“It was actually our last day on our final tour duty, Celentano said.

Michael Celentano was just 22 at the time. He was serving on the U.S.S. Virginia and was getting ready to finish his deployment.

“I was a guided missile launcher supervisor in 1983,” Celentano said.

Three years earlier, he joined the Navy, and on October 23rd 1983, hours before they were headed home, the unexpected happened.

“The captain came on the PA system on the ship, and he said that the marine barracks was attacked by terrorist bombers, suicide bomber, and they needed some of the bigger stronger guys who wanted to go ashore and help,” Celentano said.

Celentano was one of those combing through the rubble in an effort to save lives.

“There were survivors, there were dead bodies, and there were parts of bodies,” said Celentano.

This year, he’s making the trip to the memorial site at Camp Lejeune, a place he has visited on several occasions.

“I go because every military person and veteran already understands about not forgetting the sacrifice, but I think from time to time, the American citizens have to reminded, he said.

The memorial holds the names of the 241 service members killed in the attack.

Celentano says some names are familiar.

“Even though it was under 300 in the larger picture of combat and losses, that may not seem like much, and it was a smaller conflict than the big picture, but for us who were there, it was the first time America was attacked,” Celentano said.

He says he is grateful to still be here and recalls how dangerous it was, even after the bombing.

“With snipers still shooting and you hear bullets oozies, are one of these going to get me? I’m not going to see my daughter being born,” said Celentano

Now, he says it’s his duty to keep alive the memories of those lost.

“It’s not asking too much once a year to remind people, don’t forget there was also this loss to our country,” Celentano said.

