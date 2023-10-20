Charges dropped for former law enforcement members connected to illegal marijuana operation

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two former law enforcement members who had been charged in connection with an illegal marijuana operation in Franklin county have had those charges dismissed.

Former Wilton officer Kevin Lemay of Farmington and former Oxford county deputy James McLamb of Auburn had been charged with tampering with documents.

According to the Sun Journal, a federal judge dismissed the charges because prosecutors did not demonstrate Lemay and McLamb knew of or foresaw there would be a future grand jury investigation into the marijuana operation, or that their actions would affect those proceedings.

More than 10 people and several businesses were indicted after the alleged drug operation was busted in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Somerset County Jail
COVID-19 outbreak in Somerset County Jail
The Dream Catcher in Ellsworth
Ellsworth shop offers antiques and ghostly experiences
Ellsworth shop offer antiques and ghostly experiences
Town of Orono
Orono’s Town Council approves departure of town manager