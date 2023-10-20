Bissell Brothers Three Rivers named 2023 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year

Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year
Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Bissell Brothers Three Rivers has been named the 2023 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year.

They were honored at this year’s Business of the Year Celebration held at the Central Hall commons in Dover-Foxcroft on Thursday.

The two brothers first had the idea back in 2011, and after opening a brewery in Portland they brought one to their hometown of Milo in 2018.

One of the reasons why the chamber elected to award the Bissell brothers was due to their community engagement.

Something they hope to continue.

”Surreal in simplest terms surreal. Pete and I set out to sort of bring the business success we’d been able to enjoy in Portland back home for this community first and foremost. So it feels a little bit like some indication that we’re actually doing that,” said co-owner Noah Bissell.

 “I think if I could ask for anything out of this, it would be that more people that have business ideas, take the leap and try to get something going here like this area. It needs this sort of energy,” said co-owner Pete Bissell.

Both brothers noted that getting their brewery to be where it is today wouldn’t be possible without their crew.

