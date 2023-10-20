Bangor officials follow through on a plan to clear out ‘Tent City’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials followed through on a plan to clear out a homeless encampment Friday morning.

The city posted in the area known as “Tent City” or “Camp Hope” earlier this week informing area residents of the plan.

The notice informed those staying there that behavior concerns and an unwillingness to engage in outreach efforts were the reasons for clear out.

Friday morning, we spoke with City Manager Debbie Laurie and one of the people living there.

Some have been critical of the city’s handling of the growing homeless population in Bangor.

The last time they carried out a plan like this was clearing out a group on Valley Avenue along the Kenduskeag Stream.

“But why did we start on Valley Avenue? It was the smallest place for us to wrap our hands around. And that was really the redirection from HUD. You want to start with something that you have a real good chance of being successful at because it’s the first time you’re trying it. And if you try it in a large area, you may likely not learn the lessons you need to learn for the next. So, we learned a lot of lessons. We’ve spent three and a half months out here working with individuals trying to connect them to services,” Laurie said.

“It’s pretty rough. It’s very sad because we’ve all pretty much become a family here. You know, one doesn’t have heat, the next neighbor does, you know, we help each other out, you know, and where are they going to go? You know, what are they going to do, who they’re going to turn to? You know, that’s just gonna make it worse for everybody. They think it’s gonna make it better kicking us out of here. It’s not the other saying it’s a drug haven. No, and you can go anywhere in the city of Bangor, you’re going to have drugs,” said Nicole Cyr, “Tent City” resident.

Cyr says she is among the residents that have been cooperating with city services and will not have to vacate.

