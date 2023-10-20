Bangor officials follow through on a plan to clear out ‘Tent City’

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials followed through on a plan to clear out a homeless encampment Friday morning.

The city posted in the area known as “Tent City” or “Camp Hope” earlier this week informing area residents of the plan.

The notice informed those staying there that behavior concerns and an unwillingness to engage in outreach efforts were the reasons for clear out.

Friday morning, we spoke with City Manager Debbie Laurie and one of the people living there.

Some have been critical of the city’s handling of the growing homeless population in Bangor.

The last time they carried out a plan like this was clearing out a group on Valley Avenue along the Kenduskeag Stream.

“But why did we start on Valley Avenue? It was the smallest place for us to wrap our hands around. And that was really the redirection from HUD. You want to start with something that you have a real good chance of being successful at because it’s the first time you’re trying it. And if you try it in a large area, you may likely not learn the lessons you need to learn for the next. So, we learned a lot of lessons. We’ve spent three and a half months out here working with individuals trying to connect them to services,” Laurie said.

“It’s pretty rough. It’s very sad because we’ve all pretty much become a family here. You know, one doesn’t have heat, the next neighbor does, you know, we help each other out, you know, and where are they going to go? You know, what are they going to do, who they’re going to turn to? You know, that’s just gonna make it worse for everybody. They think it’s gonna make it better kicking us out of here. It’s not the other saying it’s a drug haven. No, and you can go anywhere in the city of Bangor, you’re going to have drugs,” said Nicole Cyr, “Tent City” resident.

Cyr says she is among the residents that have been cooperating with city services and will not have to vacate.

We’ll have more on this story coming up Friday night on TV5 News.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Bangor officials follow through on a plan to clear out ‘Tent City’
A local company, CM Almy, was the top team fundraiser for this year's Northern Light...
Northern Light SVH to hold annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Saturday
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Lainey Wilson coming to Bangor Waterfront in June 2024
The event will open earlier at 11am with a sensor-friendly environment until noon for whomever...
UCP of Maine hosts 21st Annual Pumpkins in the Park on Sunday