Water main break forces Husson University building to temporarily close

Flooding occured throughout the the first floor of the New England School of Communications building
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The New England School of Communications building on the Husson University campus is temporarily closed, according to school officials, after a water main break on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and flooded the first floor of the building.

No one was injured.

School officials say water was temporarily shut off to several campus buildings including the Newman Gymnasium and the Darling Learning Center while emergency crews worked to control the water and determine the location of the break.

Water was restored by 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening,

Classes in the NESCOM building have been temporarily moved to other locations on campus and students are being notified of the changes. Faculty with offices inside the building have also been given temporary accommodations elsewhere on campus.

“We’re grateful for the swift response from the Bangor Fire Department as well as the Bangor Water District, which helped us contain the emergency and ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Our focus is on ensuring the continuity of education for our students in a safe and healthy environment.”

Husson University officials are working with the university’s insurance company and city officials to determine the next course of action for the building.

