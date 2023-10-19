University of Maine Augusta says new grant will double amount of patients and students they serve

LEWISTON, Maine - A $665,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental will allow University of Maine clinic in Lewiston to not only expand its education programs and facility -- the upgrade allows the center to double the number of students they can teach by increasing the enrollment size of the dental assistant and dental hygiene programs.

“At the moment, we don’t have enough providers to see all the patients,” said Northeast Delta Dental board chair Jeffrey Walawender.

“Unfortunately, it may be the people who are the most vulnerable that get left behind, and we can’t let that happen.”

UMaine Augusta President Jennifer Cushman knows having more highly trained professionals will fill a hole in an often overlooked part of the health care field.

“We all have hospitals, actually, and most of us have doctors, but we don’t necessarily think of dentists as being as common,” Cushman said. “We really want to make that a priority for the state so that every Mainer can have access to dental care.”

According to the U.S. Bureau 0f Labor Statistics, there are just over 1,000 dental hygienists in the state and 1,230 dental assistants.

They’re starting right away. One patient getting his teeth cleaned was 4-year old Carter Beisaw, who says he likes being at the dentist.

“They’re helping me brush my teeth, Carter said. “It feels like it’s tickling.”

The program is also focusing on the training and retention of future dental teams, making sure Mainers have their providers living and learning in the community they work in and making sure almost every Mainer has access to dental care in the process.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.