Surry home damaged by fire caused by heater

It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.
It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A heater being used to keep chickens warm, caused an early morning fire at a home in Surry.

Star 97.7 reports fire fighters were called to the Patton Pond Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Surry’s fire chief says a heat lamp placed in the chicken coop ignited the blaze.

Flames then spread through the rest of the home.

It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

The ski area says they will honor passes that have been purchased for the 2023-24 season.
Black Mountain Ski Area reverses plans, will now open for winter
Police were called to the Maritime Farms gas station on south Main Street where they found a...
Man taken to trauma center after being stabbed in Rockland
University of Maine Augusta says new grant will double amount of patients and students they serve
University of Maine Augusta says new grant will double amount of patients and students they serve
Bangor Zombie walk preview
Bangor Zombie Walk Is Returning