Surry home damaged by fire caused by heater

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A heater being used to keep chickens warm, caused an early morning fire at a home in Surry.

Star 97.7 reports fire fighters were called to the Patton Pond Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Surry’s fire chief says a heat lamp placed in the chicken coop ignited the blaze.

Flames then spread through the rest of the home.

It took crews about four hours to put the fire out.

