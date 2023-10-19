Sangerville woman charged after deadly crash in Dover-Foxcroft

SANGERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Sangerville woman has been indicted for manslaughter after a deadly crash in Dover-Foxcroft.

Tricia LaBree, 52, is also charged with aggravated criminal OUI.

The July 30th crash happened on the Dexter Road.

Police say the vehicle LaBree was driving went off the road and was partially submerged and upside down in Black Stream.

Her passenger, 52-year-old Lori Jewell of Winthrop, was found dead in the vehicle.

LaBree suffered non-life threatening injures.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.