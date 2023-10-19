Sangerville woman charged after deadly crash in Dover-Foxcroft

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANGERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Sangerville woman has been indicted for manslaughter after a deadly crash in Dover-Foxcroft.

Tricia LaBree, 52, is also charged with aggravated criminal OUI.

The July 30th crash happened on the Dexter Road.

Police say the vehicle LaBree was driving went off the road and was partially submerged and upside down in Black Stream.

Her passenger, 52-year-old Lori Jewell of Winthrop, was found dead in the vehicle.

LaBree suffered non-life threatening injures.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

President John F. Kennedy at the University of Maine in October of 1963
Historian recalls JFK’s speech at UMaine 60 years ago
Wrong way crash in Falmouth
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Maine highway
Image courtesy MGN
Maine man killed in dump truck crash
Crews worked to clear the exit 10 ramp off of I-84 west in Newtown after a tractor trailer...
14 cows being transported from Maine killed in crash