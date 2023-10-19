Puppies abandoned on side of Maine roadway

Abandoned puppies
Abandoned puppies(Buxton Police)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) -Authorities are searching for answers after puppies were found abandoned on the side of a Maine roadway.

According to authorities, four puppies were found at the side of a road in Buxton. Animal control officers are currently seeking information regarding the dogs.

If you have information about the abandoned puppies, or know of a mother dog that may look like the puppies above, you are asked to contact animal control at Buxton Dispatch by calling 207-929-6612.

The puppies are currently being held at the Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Fall Fest
Hirundo hosting Fall Fest in November
Farnsworth Art Museum
Farnsworth Art Muesum adding free programming thanks to Art Bridges grant
The director of Maine’s Office of Child and Welfare Services faced a series of questions from...
Child welfare agency leader faces tough questions from Maine lawmakers
gavel
Sangerville woman charged after deadly crash in Dover-Foxcroft