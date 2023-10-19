Puppies abandoned on side of Maine roadway

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) -Authorities are searching for answers after puppies were found abandoned on the side of a Maine roadway.

According to authorities, four puppies were found at the side of a road in Buxton. Animal control officers are currently seeking information regarding the dogs.

If you have information about the abandoned puppies, or know of a mother dog that may look like the puppies above, you are asked to contact animal control at Buxton Dispatch by calling 207-929-6612.

The puppies are currently being held at the Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland.

