Police try to identify and speak to witnesses after stabbing in Rockland

Police are trying to identify the driver and passengers of this vehicle
Police are trying to identify the driver and passengers of this vehicle(Anne Griffith | Rockland Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are attempting to identify and speak to several witnesses after a stabbing Wednesday night in Rockland.

Rockland police are looking to talk with the driver and passengers of the car you see here.

Rockland Stabbing Witnesses
Rockland Stabbing Witnesses(Anne Griffith | Rockland Police Department)

Police were called to Maritime Farms on Main Street around 10:30 p.m.

When officers got there, they found an injured man.

He was taken to a local hospital then flown to Portland.

Police say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Rockland Police say they were also called to a house on Pleasant Street where officers found a second person with minor injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but police say there is no threat to the public.

If you recognize this vehicle, you’re asked to call Rockland Police.

