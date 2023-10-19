No Labels party leader visits Maine ahead of Presidential election

No Labels
No Labels(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A co-founder of a political party that has been working to get on the ballot in Maine is visiting the state this week.

No Labels is a political organization promoting bipartisanship under “common sense policy”, in response to the stark political divides in recent years.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued a cease and desist to the group this past May saying she was concerned some people may have mistakenly enrolled in the party when they thought they were just signing a petition.

“We made adjustments on our outreach to make it extremely clear to folks who we were engaging in conversations what they were being asked to be a part of,” says Holly Page, one of the co-founders of No Labels, as to how the organization will avoid this kind of incident in the future. “So, we heard her and you know, she had a fair point. We have really strengthened on our and our outreach team’s ability to define this, so we feel confident that we’re in a good place.”

Page went on to say No Labels will only present a Presidential candidate this November if they feel the two major party nominees reflect the political division and are not common-sense choices. 

On their website, it states that they will make this decision to offer a candidate between the Super Tuesday presidential primary in March and their No Labels Conference in April 2024.

