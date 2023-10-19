Mix of Sun & Clouds, A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a nice day today with early clouds giving way to a mix of sun and clouds by mid-late morning. A south/southwest flow will bring slightly warmer air into the region today with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon. Clouds will roll back into the region tonight with some patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s for the overnight.

Our Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A cold front coming out of the Great Lakes Region will give us a chance for a few afternoon showers as it approaches. Despite the lack of sunshine Friday, temperatures will still run near or a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Low pressure is forecast to develop over the Mid-Atlantic and move northward towards New England Friday night. As the developing low moves northward, steadier/heavier rain will begin to spread northward across Maine Friday night. Rain will continue off and on throughout the day Saturday as the area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Maine. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s to around 60°. Rain will continue into Sunday and gradually taper off from west to east later in the morning through the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy through the end of the day Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Rainfall totals will average 1″-2″ for most spots by Sunday afternoon. Plan on brighter and drier weather returning to the forecast on Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 58°-65°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 45°-51°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 56°-62°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Morning rain then mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

