Man who stole Winthrop Fuel truck, lead police chase indicted

Paul Hatch
Paul Hatch(Kennebec County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man who police say stole a fuel truck and led them on a long police chase across Kennebec County in September has been indicted.

Paul Hatch, 37, is facing nine counts including eluding an officer, burglary, and driving to endanger.

On Sept. 19, police say Hatch stole a Winthrop Fuel truck from the business.

They say he then led police on a chase, hit a cruiser, then crashed the truck.

The indictment says he was operating the truck while on methamphetamines.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Maine Law enforcement officers Memorial vandalism
Augusta man indicted for defacing Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
According to court documents, the now 17-year-old Tristan Hamilton is accused of trying to...
Maine teen accused of trying to have someone killed will remain free
Andrew Redmond
Augusta man arrested in Mississippi charged with murder
Hancock Street in Bangor
Section of Hancock St. in Bangor shut down due to police incident
Maine 207 area code
Maine’s single area code extended for several more years