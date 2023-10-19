Man taken to trauma center after being stabbed in Rockland

Police were called to the Maritime Farms gas station on south Main Street where they found a...
Police were called to the Maritime Farms gas station on south Main Street where they found a man with deep stab wounds.(wabi)
By Pen Bay Pilot
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - A man was flown to a major trauma center, after being stabbed in Rockland, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:30.

Police were called to the Maritime Farms gas station on south Main Street.

There, they found a man in his 40s with deep wounds to the shoulder and abdomen, according to the publication.

For more than an hour, multiple law enforcement agencies focused on a house on Pleasant Street. No word on whether anyone was arrested.

