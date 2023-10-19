Man taken to trauma center after being stabbed in Rockland

BANGOR, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - A man was flown to a major trauma center, after being stabbed in Rockland, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:30.

Police were called to the Maritime Farms gas station on south Main Street.

There, they found a man in his 40s with deep wounds to the shoulder and abdomen, according to the publication.

For more than an hour, multiple law enforcement agencies focused on a house on Pleasant Street. No word on whether anyone was arrested.

