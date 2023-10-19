Man killed in wrong-way crash on Maine highway

Wrong way crash in Falmouth
Wrong way crash in Falmouth(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead after what Maine State Police say was a wrong-way crash on the Falmouth Spur of the Maine Turnpike.

Police were called to the east end of the spur, on the ramp areas where the highway is no longer divided, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say it appears Raymond Giard III, 54, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was driving his pickup truck on the wrong side of the road when he crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV.

Giard died at the scene and the driver of the SUV, a man from Poland, suffered injuries that police said were serious but not life-threatening.

Police were still investigating Thursday but said it appeared that alcohol was a factor.

