Maine’s two-day youth deer hunt begins Friday

(KSFY)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday, October 20 junior hunters will shoot their shot at getting a deer.

This will be Maine’s first two-day youth deer hunt.

Friday and Saturday, junior hunters may take one antlered deer or one antlerless deer statewide, without a permit.

Youth hunters under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with a hunting license.

That adult cannot possess a firearm or any other weapon while accompanying a participating youth hunter.

As you make your final preparations for the big day, wardens have some tips and reminders.

They ask that you go over proper firearms handling and safety, check the weather before heading out to make sure you have the proper clothing, and most importantly, tell someone where you are going.

“It’s really important that folks think about that because that’s a starting point for us if something were to happen in the field. We can help you and your loved one get out of a tough situation. If you have a cell phone, bring that with you. That would provide us a lot of good information if we do have to help you in a certain way,” said Lieutenant Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service.

Last but not least, be sure to have fun! Pack your hunters favorite snacks and share some memories.

If you have any questions regarding the Youth Deer Hunt, click here.

Inspire the next generation during the two-day Youth Deer Hunt: Friday, October 20 - Saturday, October 21, 2023! Click the link below for tips, reminders, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

