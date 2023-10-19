Maine’s single area code extended for several more years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 207 area code is sticking around for several more years.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday Maine’s single area code has been extended for another three and a half years to September 2032.

The Commission has been monitoring the status of the area code closely for several years as the number of service providers in Maine has been increasing significantly along with the volume of numbering requests.

In January 2021, the predicted exhaust date was 2025.

It has since been extended to 2032.

Maine is one of only 11 states that still has only one area code.

