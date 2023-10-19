Maine women’s basketball picked second in America East preseason poll

The season starts on Nov. 6 with a visit to Quinnipiac
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball was picked second in the Americe East Preseason Coaches Poll.

Returning conference players of the year Adrianna Smith and Anne Simon lead the charge for the Black Bears, who bring back 97% of their scoring numbers from last season.

Maine’s a motivated group coming back with a core still looking to win the America East Championship.

“They worked really hard in the summer and so far in the preseason. We’re excited to be able to soon play against somebody else, rather than ourselves, for sure,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

“It was definitely an easy decision to come back. Obviously, the past four years haven’t been the outcome that I wanted. Having that one more chance and opportunity to come back to Maine and hopefully finish what we want as a team, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Anne Simon, graduate guard.

Defending-champion Vermont was picked No. 1.

Maine starts with a road swing through Quinnipiac and La Salle on Nov. 6 and 9 before the home opener against UMass on Nov. 12.

Another early-season date to circle is Nov. 30.

The Black Bears will take on Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes and the Indiana Hoosiers in Portland.

