Maine man killed in dump truck crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
PERU, Maine (WMTW) - A Buckfield man is dead after a dump truck crash in Peru.
The crash, in the area of Greenwood Road and Auburn Road, was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found a 2012 Mack Dump Truck on its side.
The driver, Michael Averill, 40, was the only person in the truck and died at the scene. Police say Averill was not wearing a seatbelt.
The truck was loaded with gravel at the time, and Averill was working for Everett Excavation out of West Paris.
