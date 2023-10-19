Maine man killed in dump truck crash

PERU, Maine (WMTW) - A Buckfield man is dead after a dump truck crash in Peru.

The crash, in the area of Greenwood Road and Auburn Road, was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found a 2012 Mack Dump Truck on its side.

The driver, Michael Averill, 40, was the only person in the truck and died at the scene. Police say Averill was not wearing a seatbelt.

The truck was loaded with gravel at the time, and Averill was working for Everett Excavation out of West Paris.

