Maine health officials confirm news cases of EEE

(WABI) - State health officials have confirmed new cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in emu flocks and horses across several Maine counties.

EEE has now been found in Piscataquis, Penobscot, Somerset, and Waldo counties in the past few weeks.

It was also pinpointed in Kennebec and Penobscot Counties according to the Maine CDC.

State officials strongly urges all owners of sensitive species to take immediate precautions which include eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds and vaccinations.

