Historian recalls JFK’s speech at UMaine 60 years ago

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Sixty years ago Thursday, President John F. Kennedy gave his final speech on foreign policy.

That address took place at the University of Maine.

It started with an arrival at Dow Air Force Base, then a helicopter ride to the Orono campus where JFK spoke to a crowd of 15,000 people.

Local historian Richard Shaw was there with his family. He was 11-years-old at the time.

“It was like royalty almost. It was almost like Prince Charles or a king arriving and then picking him out of the crowd, but the sound of his voice. I mean, I’ll never forget it. I mean, I was only 11, but it echoed around. We had the different dormitories, and we had the open field and the trees and every word, Kennedy had a way of coming down, had a way, I don’t know whether it came from his father or Harvard, or maybe God gave him that ability to come down on certain consonants,” Shaw said.

That day marked a year since the Cuban Missile Crisis and was Kennedy’s final public speech on such issues.

He was assassinated in Dallas 33 days later.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.